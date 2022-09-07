Aviva PLC Trims Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 404,882 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $33,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 494,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,843 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 17,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,313,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,572,000 after purchasing an additional 419,157 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 316,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $89.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.82. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $85.58 and a one year high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

