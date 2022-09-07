Aviva PLC Trims Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,368 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $27,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after buying an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after buying an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,764,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,486,000 after buying an additional 116,729 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,136,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,818,000 after acquiring an additional 179,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.4 %

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $202.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.93 and its 200 day moving average is $189.06. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.70 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 90.36%.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

