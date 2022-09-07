AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,616 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 109,480 shares.The stock last traded at $41.05 and had previously closed at $41.98.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.37. AZZ had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $314.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.49 per share, with a total value of $212,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,669.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of AZZ by 92.6% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AZZ by 10.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 11,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 42.6% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 50,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of AZZ by 55.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the second quarter worth about $1,120,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

