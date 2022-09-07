BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) Trading Up 13.9% This Week

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. BabyDoge ETH has a market cap of $5.01 million and $10,929.00 worth of BabyDoge ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BabyDoge ETH has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. One BabyDoge ETH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 203.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00890258 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002470 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00861206 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016332 BTC.
BabyDoge ETH Profile
BabyDoge ETH’s official Twitter account is @BabyDogeETH.
Buying and Selling BabyDoge ETH
Receive News & Updates for BabyDoge ETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BabyDoge ETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.