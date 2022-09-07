Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMI. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Badger Meter from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $93.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $73.20 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.10%.

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after purchasing an additional 141,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

