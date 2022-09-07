Bank of Hawaii Acquires 1,484 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 220,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 9,894 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $454,530.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,436,690.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,273.35. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 220,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,243,053.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,195. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 43,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777,824. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.90. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $297.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.05 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.01% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on U shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

