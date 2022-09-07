Bank of Hawaii Buys 1,525 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after buying an additional 259,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,840,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,314,420,000 after purchasing an additional 44,161 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,305,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,516,000 after purchasing an additional 386,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,695,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,121,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,321 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.5 %

APD traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $247.28. 4,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,181. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.04 and its 200-day moving average is $242.96.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.