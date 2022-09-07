Bank of Hawaii Has $955,000 Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in BCE were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in BCE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,063,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,564,063,000 after purchasing an additional 651,805 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in BCE by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,714,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,721,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,306,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BCE by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,492,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,596,000 after purchasing an additional 432,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in BCE by 316.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BCE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.10.

BCE Price Performance

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $47.63. The company had a trading volume of 10,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,528. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.719 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.06%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

