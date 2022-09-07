Bank of Hawaii Increases Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 5.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 13.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,510,000 after purchasing an additional 186,768 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Price Performance

BLKB stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,325. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.48. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.93, a PEG ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.52 and a 1 year high of $86.96.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.