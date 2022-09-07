Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,106 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.37. 38,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.71. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $105.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

