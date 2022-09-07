Bank of Hawaii Sells 1,415 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,432 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 32.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The stock has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. TJX Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 16,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,468.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,093 shares of company stock worth $6,507,450. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TJX shares. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

