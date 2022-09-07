Bank of Hawaii Sells 593 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,624,000 after buying an additional 20,807 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 29.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.09. 12,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,152. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.