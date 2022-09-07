Bank of Hawaii Trims Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,337.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,235. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $124.28 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.17 and a 200 day moving average of $136.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.