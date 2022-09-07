Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.67. The company had a trading volume of 30,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,441. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.85. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

