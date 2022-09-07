Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $69.95

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$69.95 and last traded at C$70.70, with a volume of 1183903 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$70.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BNS. Cormark lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. CSFB decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$87.40.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$84.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$76.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$83.19.

Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

