Barings LLC Buys Shares of 1,229 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ASML by 49.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in ASML by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 6,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $469.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $516.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $567.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $412.67 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.63%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Argus initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($782.65) to €630.00 ($642.86) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

