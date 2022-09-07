Barings LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Barings LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 318.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,653 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,149 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,957 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $160.75 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $140.33 and a 12 month high of $239.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.06 and a 200-day moving average of $176.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 49.45%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

