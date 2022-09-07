Barings LLC Has $585,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,561 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $280.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.65.

Netflix Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $218.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.32 and a 200-day moving average of $257.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.