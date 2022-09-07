Barings LLC Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Barings LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 421,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,220,000 after purchasing an additional 101,932 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 8,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 851,019 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,989,000 after purchasing an additional 390,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 126,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock opened at $283.46 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.77 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.