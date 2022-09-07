Barings LLC Sells 115,439 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Barings LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115,439 shares during the period. Barings LLC owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,360,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,733,000 after buying an additional 129,282 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 588,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,656,000 after buying an additional 242,080 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,070,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $19.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $19.91 and a twelve month high of $26.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average is $21.79.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

