Barings LLC Sells 119,225 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 119,225 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 270,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after buying an additional 14,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 163,322 shares during the period. Main Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 863,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 352,101 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 206,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 47,405 shares during the period. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $20.80 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.23.

