Barings LLC Sells 6,954 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Barings LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,954 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 40,125 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 34,577 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 613.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 437,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 376,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 386,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after purchasing an additional 170,116 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lowered Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.17.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.73. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $61.57.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

