Barings LLC Sells 872 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Barings LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:ABBV opened at $137.59 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $243.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.29.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
