Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.70-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.10-$0.20 EPS.

BBWI stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $38.41. 125,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $25.75 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 21.22%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,364,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,326,000 after buying an additional 484,674 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 34.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,321,000 after buying an additional 726,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 26.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,584,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,561,000 after buying an additional 538,353 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth $84,383,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 95.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,112,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,181,000 after buying an additional 544,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

