Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Beacon Lighting Group Limited (ASX:BLX – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Beacon Lighting Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Beacon Lighting Group Company Profile

Beacon Lighting Group Limited retails lighting products in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, sources, imports, distributes, merchandises, promotes, and sells light fittings, ceiling fans, and light globes, as well as energy products. It provides pendant, track, bathroom, outdoor, garden, solar, security and sensor, deck, LED lighting products; and ceiling, down, spot & bar, strip & cabinet, and interior wall lights, as well as lamps.

