Beck Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,162,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,611,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,951,000 after acquiring an additional 462,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Stock Down 0.0 %
NYSE:WMB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $33.16. 206,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,801,288. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.17.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.
Williams Companies Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
