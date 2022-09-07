Beck Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Beck Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties comprises 1.3% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $4,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of IIPR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.00. 2,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,177. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 55.21, a quick ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.01. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.47 and a 12 month high of $288.02.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 54.07%. Equities analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 137.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,003,659.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

