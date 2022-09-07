Beck Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,423 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of DVN traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 420,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,941,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.47. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.53.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.