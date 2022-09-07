Beck Capital Management LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 492.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,426 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in APA by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,094,000 after buying an additional 820,623 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in APA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after buying an additional 2,547,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in APA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,358,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,596,000 after buying an additional 80,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in APA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,564,000 after buying an additional 414,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at $118,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

APA Trading Down 3.3 %

APA stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.56. 263,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,478,178. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.76. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $51.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.