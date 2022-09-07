Beck Capital Management LLC Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,268 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 28,590 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5,750.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,568,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,488,000 after purchasing an additional 249,770 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,908,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 502,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,906,000 after purchasing an additional 362,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 388,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 49,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.67% of the company’s stock.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

SBLK traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. 56,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,357. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.63.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 43.53% and a net margin of 52.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 34.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

