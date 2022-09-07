Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $2.60 Million in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Ovintiv by 135.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 19.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

NYSE:OVV traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.05. 193,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,135,074. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.99. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

