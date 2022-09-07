Beck Capital Management LLC Invests $6.20 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 120.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,069 shares of company stock valued at $15,642,495. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $109.72. 1,351,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,992,964. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

