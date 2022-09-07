Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,425 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers comprises 1.1% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SKT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,551,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,037,000 after purchasing an additional 161,242 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,397,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,210,000 after purchasing an additional 99,308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,716,000 after purchasing an additional 209,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,634,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,520,000 after purchasing an additional 211,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,541,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SKT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,222. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.43.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Dividend Announcement

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers ( NYSE:SKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.23). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $105.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

(Get Rating)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.