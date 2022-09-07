Beck Capital Management LLC Purchases 672 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Beck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Alcoa comprises approximately 1.5% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $4,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.31.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on AA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.