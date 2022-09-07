Beck Capital Management LLC Takes $2.34 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. 305,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,069,782. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.61. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

