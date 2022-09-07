Beck Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. Beck Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20,125.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 431.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,362. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $65.49 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.39.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.