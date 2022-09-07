Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 353,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 104,571 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $94,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 118,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 910,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,191,000 after buying an additional 39,092 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 7,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.12. 1,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,457. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $231.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total value of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.63.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

