Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Trading Up 4.5%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.78 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 221,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 104,681,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BBBY shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. B. Riley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.50.
Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Up 8.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $611.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.
Insider Activity at Bed Bath & Beyond
In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares in the company, valued at $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CEO Sue Gove acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,756.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,664.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $288,720. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,993 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,639,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 217.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 783,717 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,658,000 after acquiring an additional 536,654 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 107,739 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 756,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 142,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $8,052,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.
Further Reading
