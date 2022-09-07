Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Down to $8.83

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $8.42. Berry shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 771 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Berry Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $691.31 million, a P/E ratio of 214.55 and a beta of 2.27.

Berry Announces Dividend

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.16). Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.15%.

Institutional Trading of Berry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Berry during the second quarter valued at about $691,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Berry in the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Berry by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Berry by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 349,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 173,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

