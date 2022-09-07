Berry Street Capital Management LLP Increases Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 130.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 425,000 shares during the quarter. TEGNA makes up 1.9% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $16,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth $66,977,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 199.6% in the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,426 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2,260.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,205,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,223 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 164.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth $23,345,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Trading Down 0.6 %

TGNA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.11. The stock had a trading volume of 30,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,418. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. TEGNA Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $23.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TGNA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Huber Research raised shares of TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

TEGNA Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.