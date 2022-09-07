Berry Street Capital Management LLP Makes New Investment in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,365,000. South Jersey Industries makes up approximately 1.2% of Berry Street Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Berry Street Capital Management LLP owned 0.25% of South Jersey Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 62,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth $2,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South Jersey Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of SJI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.04. 6,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,159. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $35.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Stories

