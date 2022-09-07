Berry Street Capital Management LLP Takes Position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Berry Street Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Radware by 311.9% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 845,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 640,230 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Radware by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 453,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 241,849 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth $9,910,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth $4,529,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Radware by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 502,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 82,394 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RDWR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radware has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Radware Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,503. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.69, a PEG ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.68 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Company Profile



Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

