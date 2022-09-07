BIR Financial Limited (ASX:BIR) Insider Purchases A$18,000.00 in Stock

BIR Financial Limited (ASX:BIR – Get Rating) insider Jody Elliss purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$18,000.00 ($12,587.41).

Jody Elliss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 6th, Jody Elliss acquired 2,090,814 shares of BIR Financial stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$89,905.00 ($62,870.63).

About BIR Financial

BIR Financial Limited, through its subsidiary, Pulse Markets Pty Ltd, operates as a financial services company in Australia. Its services include transacting equities and derivatives, and raising capital to institutional, corporate, and private clients. The company was formerly known as Birrabong Corporation Limited and changed its name to BIR Financial Limited in June 2018.

