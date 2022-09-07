Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.35

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.35 and last traded at C$6.35, with a volume of 15660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.36.

BDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC lowered shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$341.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

