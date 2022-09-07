Bitcoin Market Cap Hits $369.69 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $369.69 billion and $35.34 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $19,310.84 on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.00615100 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00267795 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001104 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005529 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00009802 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00018007 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,144,287 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
