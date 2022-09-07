BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.13.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 2,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $207,374.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,917,449.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,434,392. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ opened at $74.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $51.45 and a 52-week high of $77.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 71.47%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.