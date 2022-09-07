BlackPool Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $489,128.37 (BPT)

BlackPool (BPT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. BlackPool has a market cap of $489,128.37 and approximately $18,657.00 worth of BlackPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlackPool has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 553.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.89 or 0.01903281 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002453 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00860452 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016404 BTC.
BlackPool Coin Profile
BlackPool’s launch date was January 12th, 2019. BlackPool’s total supply is 52,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,086,603 coins. BlackPool’s official Twitter account is @bux.
BlackPool Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackPool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
