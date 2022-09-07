BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Trimmed by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $804.46.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $661.63 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $661.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $675.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

