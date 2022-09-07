BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance
BKT opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust
BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Income Trust (BKT)
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.