BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 4.2% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Income Trust Price Performance

BKT opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.76. BlackRock Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Income Trust

BlackRock Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKT. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

