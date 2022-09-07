BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

MUA opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $16.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 536,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after buying an additional 79,373 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 107,035 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 125.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 108,014 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 28.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 59.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

